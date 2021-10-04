Man City post ‘justice’ tweet following De Bruyne’s equaliser in Liverpool draw

Following Kevin De Bruyne’s late equaliser in a thrilling 2-2 draw between Liverpool and Manchester City, the Cityzens’ Twitter account posted a somewhat strangely worded tweet.

The account’s tweet was noticed by the Liverpool Echo, who labelled the event ‘bizarre’.

The result leaves Liverpool a point away from the top spot behind Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea outfit.

In fairness to the Citizens, we were somewhat fortunate to have emerged in the second-half on level terms after Pep Guardiola’s men ran the show in the first 45.

To our credit, however, we returned to action as a completely different side, aggressively pressing our league rivals until we broke through with Sadio Mane’s opener.

Though Mo Salah’s wonder goal would have certainly been a worthy winner of any tie, we’d have to admit that a draw on the balance of play seems a fair result.

As things stand, you’d certainly back Manchester City to be there or thereabouts, when it comes to the league title, come the season end, though we shouldn’t be quick to rule out ourselves either in the equation.

