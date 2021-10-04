Pundit states Liverpool star is ‘the closest thing to Lionel Messi we’ve seen’

Jamie O’Hara has compared Liverpool’s Mo Salah to former Barcelona talisman Leo Messi.

Having watched the Egyptian international’s performance against Manchester City at the weekend, the 35-year-old suggested that the Reds man had proved his credentials as a leading, global talent.

“He’s the best player in the world, for me, if you are looking at a player who is playing at the peak of his powers,” the former Blackpool midfielder told talkSPORT.

“I can’t look at anyone and say they are doing better than Mo Salah. Not only is he doing it in the Premier League, which is the best league in the world, but he’s doing it in big games.

“That performance against Man City was outstanding. The individual brilliance, especially for his goal.

“He used his pace and skill for Mane’s goal, but his goal was outstanding. He used all his attributes in one moment. Strength, quick feet, pace, power skill and then the finish with his weaker foot showed how good he was.

“This is a big statement… I think he’s the closest thing to Lionel Messi we’ve seen, without being Lionel Messi.

“Since Messi’s prime, if you are looking at another player who has come close in terms of player like Messi I would say Mo Salah.”

The former Roma attacker got his name on the scoresheet with a sublime individual effort in the second-half, having already supplied an assist for Sadio Mane’s opener.

Having registered an astonishing 12 goal contributions from nine games this term (across all competitions), there’s certainly a case to be made that Salah is enjoying a uniquely remarkable season.

Certainly, compared to the numbers the likes of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are posting this term, the forward is having an objectively superior individual campaign.

Whether this will translate into acknowledgement with regard to major individual awards, however, is another thing entirely.

Though, a conversation in that regard should at least be had should the No.11 maintain his current form.

