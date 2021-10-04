(Video) Mo Salah’s remarkable wonder goal from multiple angles

Mo Salah set Anfield on its feet with what would have been a match-winning effort but for Kevin De Bruyne’s late equaliser in Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Manchester City.

Picking up the ball high up the right-flank, the Egyptian international found his way past a three-man press before expertly weaving his way through the 18-yard-box and slotting past Cityzens No.1 Ederson.

READ MORE: Pundit reckons Liverpool got lucky in 2-2 draw with Man City

The fixture ended tied with two goals apiece for each side; a result that leaves Jurgen Klopp’s men a point adrift of the top spot.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

👀 FROM ALL ANGLES 👀 Take a look at Mo Salah's incredible goal for Liverpool 🇪🇬🔥 Liverpool 2-2 Man City: https://t.co/AtQK1V1D8V pic.twitter.com/SLINpeL8Ba — Sky Sports (@SkySports) October 3, 2021

The summer transfer target who told Liverpool ‘no’ – Reds could benefit from club’s dire financial straits