FSG ‘might’ be prepared to sell Mo Salah to Man City in ludicrous claim from Adrian Durham

Adrian Durham has suggested that it wouldn’t necessarily be beyond the realm of reality for Mo Salah to be sold Liverpool’s title rivals, Manchester City.

The reporter advised Pep Guardiola’s outfit to issue an offer for the Egyptian international that the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group, ‘wouldn’t be able to refuse’.

“I’ll tell you what Manchester City should do: go and sign Mo Salah,” the talkSPORT host said.

“They should put in a bid to the owners of Liverpool that they wouldn’t be able to refuse.

“Fans wouldn’t like it but that’s the exactly the player Pep Guardiola and Man City need.”

The 52-year-old claimed that an offer ranging from £75-100m could tempt the Merseysiders into selling their top-scorer.

“If they get a player who’s 29, 30 and whose contract is due to run out in 2023, this is going to be his last mega contract,” Durham added.

“Are Liverpool going to give a mega-contract of four, five years, the kind of contract another club would give?

“If Man City come in and say we’ll give you £75m or even £100m for Salah right now, that’s a massive business decision that Liverpool have to make.

“I don’t think it’s delusional that that could happen.”

The idea of us selling our nine-goal star to a European rival would be far from ideal – even less so were it to be a domestic rival.

To put it in absolutely simple terms: there’s no chance of Jurgen Klopp sanctioning the departure of one of our top players to a title rival.

There’s no questioning the fact that the 29-year-old would solve a lot of problems for the Cityzens who looked in desperate need of a goal outlet during our 2-2 draw at the weekend.

However, a sale to City would practically eradicate any of the remaining goodwill FSG have accrued during their tenure as owners.

