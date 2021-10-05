Liverpool may have been handed a transfer boost after managing director’s financial update

Andy Hughes has claimed that Liverpool are in a better financial state compared to a year ago when the revamp to the Anfield Road End was put on hold during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former chief operating officer pointed to an increased level of certainty, which has prompted the club to resume its plans to bolster Anfield’s capacity.

“I think that the critical point of view was the uncertainty and the risk that we had to deal with and that was difficult because we didn’t know the outcome and it was difficult to plan for,” the club’s managing director told the Echo in response to a question over the club’s financial health.

“But I think what’s different now is that the future looks a little clearer than it did 12 months ago.

“So we were able to do a deal with Buckingham Group to take over the project and I am not sure 12 months ago that was possible and they might not have taken it on.

“So I just think there’s a bit more certainty to the world and we’re getting back to normal business, so yes, we’re in good shape.”

Current plans have set a target of adding 7,000 seats before the 2023/24 campaign; an expansion very much tied to the Merseyside-based outfit’s long-term strategy.

“There’s absolutely no question of that. It’s an enormous investment and a strategic one in the future of the club,” Hughes added. “That started a long time ago and we’ve paced those investments so it’s not too onerous on the club, we’ve financed were appropriate and I think it’s been a series of very smart, well-paced investments that have taken us to a different place.”

With the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea possessing superior financial backing, we’ve had to explore other routes to not get left behind in the ongoing battle for supremacy in the English top-flight.

Buying smartly has certainly allowed Liverpool to keep competitive, utilising player sales exceptionally well to bring immediate quality into the first-XI in addition to promising purchases.

Notably, however, if we are to focus on Hughes’ ‘good shape’ comment, it suggests that we could be able to make more of an impact in upcoming transfer windows as a sense of normality returns to the club.

