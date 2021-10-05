Mo Salah demanding between £300-380k-a-week wages – Independent

Mo Salah is reportedly requesting a wage bump to a figure between £300-£380k-a-week.

This claim comes from the Independent, with the publication pointing to the decline of Barcelona as a warning of the perils of unhinged spending.

The No.11’s current terms keep him at Anfield until 2023, a reality the club are said to be hoping to change in ongoing contract negotiations.

Whilst the prevailing understanding in football is that players shouldn’t be given long-term contracts that take them deep into their 30s, there are notable exceptions that have to be acknowledged.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi – whom Salah has earnt comparisons with – certainly stand as such prominent examples of how footballers can extend their expiration date.

If the former Roma frontman’s current numbers this season are anything to go by, it seems that Salah has a lot left to offer to a top side for the foreseeable future.

We can understand the reluctance to break with a wage structure that keeps us sustainable, however, exceptions have to be made with players that are classified amongst the world’s best – particularly those often compared with the likes of Messi and Ronaldo.

