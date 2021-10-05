“Other clubs?” – Kylian Mbappe opens up on summer transfer saga & who he could have left PSG for

Kylian Mbappe has clarified that he would only have left PSG in the summer window had Real Madrid’s offer been accepted.

The Frenchman’s update on his future was provided to French outlet, L’Equipe, as quoted in a tweet by Sky Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Mbappé to L’Équipe: “When I say leave, I’m talking about Real Madrid. Real made an offer. I thought that my time at PSG was over. Leaving was the logical next step”. 🚨⚪️ “Other clubs? NO. I am attached to Paris, and if I had left this summer it would have only been for Real”. pic.twitter.com/rKIy9M6Nak — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2021

The World Cup-winner had been linked with a switch to Anfield, with some reports suggesting that the Reds had joined the La Liga giants in something of a bidding war in the summer.

At the time, given our own financial constraints (as imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic), it seemed far from likely that we could compete with the £100m plus offer on the table from Real Madrid.

We did – and still do – require an extra forward to bolster the frontline, however, a player Mbappe’s sheer calibre was always going to be out of our reach in the prior summer window.

That being said, with his contract set to expire next year, it raises an interesting question with regard to how set on the Spanish giants the striker will be when only wages are the barrier to a potential switch from the French capital.

