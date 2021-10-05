Pundits makes huge Salah claim: “At this moment in time, he’s better than Messi and Ronaldo”

Chris Sutton has ranked Mo Salah above Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on current form.

The Egyptian international played a starring role in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City at the weekend, assisting Sadio Mane’s opener before registering the Reds’ second effort.

“At this moment in time, he’s better than [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo,” the 48-year-old spoke on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club (via BBC Sport).

“His numbers have been sensational the last few seasons.

“To do it on that stage, which he has done for so many years, it just sums up how brilliant he is.

“Consistency is what you look for and he is doing it season after season after season where others are falling away and Liverpool still haven’t signed him up.”

The former Chelsea attacker has enjoyed a remarkable start to the campaign, finding the net on nine occasions this term across all competitions.

Far gone are the days of claiming the Egyptian international was little more than a one-season wonder after his racking up his remarkable goal tally in the 2017/18 campaign.

We may not have seen consistency in terms of 40 plus goals a season – by all accounts a freak season – but Salah has been consistently one of our most reliable and brilliant performers.

His goals last term played a key role in keeping the fans’ hopes alive and the club in contention for a top four finish.

