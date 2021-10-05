These Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing about Mo Salah’s contract demands

Liverpool fans have responded in force to a report suggesting that Mo Salah is looking for wages between £300-380k-a-week to remain at Anfield beyond his contract expiration in 2023.

The claim in question originated from the Independent, with supporters, for the most part, adamant that the club should be inclined to hand the Egyptian a wage bump.

According to a report from The Athletic, the 29-year-old’s preference would be to remain with Jurgen Klopp’s men, with contract talks ongoing.

Given Salah’s current age, there are fears that we’d be taking a huge gamble extending his current terms beyond 2023.

Financially, the club’s hierarchy understandably don’t want to have their hands tied behind their backs should the forward’s level of performance drop significantly once he enters his 30s.

When you take into account how well the former Chelsea frontman looks after himself, however, with his conditioning efforts comparable to that favoured by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi, it’s not too difficult to see the No.11 pushing back his point of decline.

For wage demands amounting to roughly £300k – a far cry from the £500k-a-week claim made in a prior report – we’d arguably be somewhat foolish not to roll the dice on this one.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Cheap at double the price

Best player in the Premier league by some way, give the man his dues — Uilliam Ó Móráin (@Liam_moran66) October 5, 2021

Yes, totally worth it. If he leaves we'll have to pay the wage of someone coming in and hope they score the goals Salah does. If they don't then add loss of potential income from tournament progression/wins — 𝔸𝕟𝕕𝕪 𝔸𝕪𝕖𝕣𝕤 (@YNWA_Ayersie) October 5, 2021

Yes sign him up for 4 more years. Fit as a fiddle and loves the club. — 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@Dchalky81) October 5, 2021

Yeah. Pay the man and get on with it. — Alastair McAlpine, MD (@AlastairMcA30) October 5, 2021

300-380. He can go and earn 400-500k at other clubs. Cant see why we are having to think about signing a 300k deal for this man, he deserves it. — .. (@umxr168) October 5, 2021

