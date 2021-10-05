These Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing about Mo Salah’s contract demands

Posted by
These Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing about Mo Salah’s contract demands

Liverpool fans have responded in force to a report suggesting that Mo Salah is looking for wages between £300-380k-a-week to remain at Anfield beyond his contract expiration in 2023.

The claim in question originated from the Independent, with supporters, for the most part, adamant that the club should be inclined to hand the Egyptian a wage bump.

According to a report from The Athletic, the 29-year-old’s preference would be to remain with Jurgen Klopp’s men, with contract talks ongoing.

READ MORE: FSG ‘might’ be prepared to sell Mo Salah to Man City in ludicrous claim from Adrian Durham

Given Salah’s current age, there are fears that we’d be taking a huge gamble extending his current terms beyond 2023.

Financially, the club’s hierarchy understandably don’t want to have their hands tied behind their backs should the forward’s level of performance drop significantly once he enters his 30s.

When you take into account how well the former Chelsea frontman looks after himself, however, with his conditioning efforts comparable to that favoured by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi, it’s not too difficult to see the No.11 pushing back his point of decline.

For wage demands amounting to roughly £300k – a far cry from the £500k-a-week claim made in a prior report – we’d arguably be somewhat foolish not to roll the dice on this one.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Red rips into MAJOR transfer failing on Manchester City’s part – highlights LFC’s brilliance in the window

One response to “These Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing about Mo Salah’s contract demands”

  1. £300,000 a week basic + bonuses for goals/assists, that keeps him keen to perform, remember what happened with Auba & Ozil at Arsenal?………they fell off a cliff after signing big new deals, we need Mo Salah hungry going forward well into his 30’s.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top