‘He must be joking’ – These Liverpool fans have not taken well to Carragher’s suggested Klopp replacement

Jamie Carragher attracted the ire of some Liverpool fans with his suggestion of Brendan Rodgers as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

For context, the Sky Sports pundit had offered up the Northern Irishman’s name as a potential candidate if the German was to depart Anfield imminently.

The former Mainz boss’ contract with the Merseyside outfit is set to run out in 2024, with it remaining somewhat unclear as to whether the manager intends to take a sabbatical from coaching beyond that date.

The idea of Klopp leaving Liverpool is an eventuality that few supporters understandably want to consider.

Whilst Rodgers will always be remembered for our nearly-season of 2013/14, led by a goal-hungry Luis Suarez, a return for the Leicester City boss would arguably seem like a step backwards.

Should the 54-year-old decide to call it quits after 2024, a new manager has to blend in well with the structure of the club, delegating where necessary – a level of flexibility our former coach struggled to demonstrate at times.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Not a hope he's a bluffer of the highest order — Gary Bennett (@____gb1983) October 6, 2021

😂😂😂😂😂absolutely not !! He must be joking — Toml (@TomUK199) October 6, 2021

How about no? — Putra Septiadi (@putraseptiadii) October 6, 2021

not sure what carra is on about there, Rodgers is struggling at Leicester rn — Haydn (@haydnstpierre1) October 6, 2021

Absolutely not. I'd give it to Ljinders. Closest we'd get to a Klopp. — Ceallach Ní Uiginn (@KellyHigginsLFC) October 6, 2021

