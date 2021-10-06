John Arne Riise urges Liverpool to sign ‘unbelievable player’ who ‘would suit’ Jurgen Klopp’s side

Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise has encourage his old side to make a move for European superstar Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian shared his concerns with regard to a potential switch to Manchester City for the 21-year-old, claiming that the Cityzens would be ‘close’ to ‘unbeatable’ with the player.

“Obviously I would love to have him at Liverpool, because he’s an unbelievable player,” the former fullback told Goal.

“He’s in great form, and I think he would suit [Jurgen] Klopp’s style of football. I also think he would love Liverpool as a club.

“But if City got him, wow! You talk about unbeatable teams, then that would be close!

“Whoever gets Haaland, whether it’s next season or whatever, is going to be an unbelievably strong team for many years to come.”

The Merseyside-based outfit have been linked with the Borussia Dortmund hitman, however, there is an element of expectation that the club would need to first sell one of their main forwards.

READ MORE: (Photo) Elliott’s gym snap will encourage Liverpool fans as midfielder continues recovery efforts

With a release clause reportedly set to kick in next summer, there will likely be something of a closely fought battle to attain the services of a centre-forward many are convinced will dominate the position for the next decade or so.

Considering that our current forward line will all hit their 30s this season, there’s certainly an argument to be made for bringing fresh blood into play up top.

Whether we’ll have the funds to support such a move, however, without parting ways with one of our prestigious front-three first, is a different matter entirely.

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Red rips into MAJOR transfer failing on Manchester City’s part – highlights LFC’s brilliance in the window