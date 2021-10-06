Liverpool fans will be surprised to know which Reds forward Barcelona are reportedly considering moving for

Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for Liverpool forward Divock Origi in the winter window in a bid to shore up their offensive options.

This comes from Sport, with the publication noting that the Belgian is joined by the likes of Edinson Cavani, Lorenzo Insigne and Andrea Belotti on the Catalan giants’ shortlist.

With the 26-year-old’s contract set to expire next summer, Ronald Koeman’s outfit could bargain with the Merseysiders to encourage an early sale as opposed to losing the attacker on a free next year.

We’d imagine that Jurgen Klopp would not be particularly inclined to see the former Lille man leave any earlier than the summer given that our own attacking options took a hit with the departure of Xherdan Shaqiri.

Realistically speaking, though Origi has undoubtedly earned cult hero status in Merseyside, we would expect the recruitment team to be already considering potential replacement options to boost our own forward line.

It would be shame to see the striker part ways with us, however, with the likes of Mo Salah and co. entering their 30s this term, some level of forward planning has to take place in the near future.

