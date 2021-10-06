Liverpool-linked teenager opens up on interest in him: ‘My dream is to play in this class of club in the future’

Kacper Kozlowski has shared that he is not thinking about his future beyond Polish outfit Pogon Szczecin, despite reported interest from giants of the game, including Liverpool.

The teenager admitted that it was nonetheless his ‘dream’ to feature for a heavyweight side in future.

“I try to cut myself off from this type of information. Let my agent handle it” Kozlowski told Sport Interia (via the Echo).

“I don’t know what I will do tomorrow, much less whether I will finish the season in Pogoń or leave in winter.

“I don’t think about it, I do my own thing.

“And big names, they do not impress me.

“My dream is to play in this class of club in the future, but I think that the best thing to do is to apply the principle of small steps to reach the goal.”

Were the Reds to actively pursue the midfielder – who has earnt comparisons to Manchester City star man Kevin De Bruyne – they would face potential competition from the likes of fellow linked sides Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan.

READ MORE: John Arne Riise urges Liverpool to sign ‘unbelievable player’ who ‘would suit’ Jurgen Klopp’s side

The teenager has started his season in the Polish top-flight relatively brightly, registering five goal contributions in his opening nine league games.

At 17-years-old, it would undoubtedly be a signing for the future, though, if his appearance at the recent European Championship – being the youngest player to play in the competition – is anything to go by, the youngster would seem to have a bright future ahead of him.

It’s not quite the potential Gini Wijnaldum replacement fans may have been hoping for, though it’s certainly a target we’d encourage the club to go for in our bid to develop future world-class talents.

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Red rips into MAJOR transfer failing on Manchester City’s part – highlights LFC’s brilliance in the window