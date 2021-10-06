(Photo) Elliott’s gym snap will encourage Liverpool fans as midfielder continues recovery efforts

Harvey Elliott released an Instagram post showing his latest progress in his efforts to recover from a dislocated and fractured ankle.

The midfielder was pictured smiling away on an exercise bike at Liverpool’s AXA training centre.

The teenager had been injured during the Reds’ 3-0 victory over Leeds United early in September, with the No.67 having since had successful surgery to correct the concern.

It’s potentially likely that we could see the 18-year-old return to the first-team squad before the season’s out, with recovery times ranging from between three to six months.

