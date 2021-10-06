Salah exit could open up an ‘opportunity’ for Liverpool, says ex-Red

Didi Hamann has suggested that selling Mo Salah could open up ‘an opportunity to bring someone else in’ for Liverpool.

The former midfielder urged his old club to part ways with the Egyptian international if it became clear that the attacker desired to leave.

“If he did decide to go, then they need to make sure they get a decent amount of money for him and spend it on bringing in another quality player,” the 48-year-old told Tribal Football.

“As good as Salah is, it’s an opportunity to bring someone else in to step up if he was to go.

“I hope he does stay, but if the price is right and he wants to go then the club should make it happen.”

The Merseysiders are said to be in contract talks with the former Roma frontman, though a suitable conclusion has yet to be reached.

With the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland becoming more feasible options for interested parties to pursue next summer, one might expect us to be keeping an eye on the pair should our No.11 exit in the window.

The questioning of the 29-year-old’s intentions, however, seems particularly bizarre given that he’s never actually expressed an interest in parting ways with us.

In his interview with AS last year, Salah reiterated that the ball very much remained within Liverpool’s court when it came to keeping him at Anfield.

More recently, a report from The Athletic has only further served to entrench the notion that the player sees his future remaining in Merseyside.

