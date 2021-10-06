Some Liverpool fans react to Gary Neville ripping into ex-Conservative MP on TV

Gary Neville can be a sometimes divisive figure when it comes to his football analysis, though several Liverpool fans were keen to praise the former Manchester United ace for his comments on Good Morning Britain.

The 46-year-old challenged former Conservative MP, Edwina Currie, over her ‘dangerous’ claims with regard to universal credit payments.

'To reduce universal credit payment at this time is brutal.'@GNev2 says this language is 'divisive and dangerous' and the government should 'work on the theory that people at home aren't sitting there lazy, they really want a good job.' pic.twitter.com/CKCFsHWaWI — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 6, 2021

The ex-politician controversially claimed that a considerable proportion of universal credit claimants were taking the opportunity to stay at home.

A number of Liverpool fans on the Twittersphere shared their opinions on the former fullback’s comments, praising the pundit for taking a stand.

It’s unfortunate to hear certain opinions – as encapsulated by Currie’s comments – that appear entirely out of touch with reality and based on manufactured stereotypes of sections of the populace.

Though we at the EOTK don’t always see eye to eye with Neville over his analysis of Liverpool, we can certainly appreciate the importance of the Salford City co-owner offering some much-needed balance in the clip in question.

You can catch the clip and some of the fan reaction below:

Too easy to criticise him, @GNev2 has a voice and sticking up for the less fortunate and wanting a more compassionate society. — Ciaran Wallace💙 (@oldbencjw) October 6, 2021

Well said Gary it still baffles me why people vote them in — john david cameron (@camoes_john) October 6, 2021

@GNev2 is a mensch. And this is from a Liverpool fan. Bravo. Well said. — markusb (@NotMarcusB) October 6, 2021

LFC fan here but does anyone talk any more common sense than @GNev2 ? Well said again! — ian hall (@MilfordRed) October 6, 2021

