Liverpool backed to announce new contract for Salah ‘really soon’; pundit reckons Egyptian won’t hold Reds to ransom

Frank McAvennie has backed Liverpool to hand Mo Salah a new contract ‘really soon’.

The Egyptian international is said to be in discussions with the Reds hierarchy over the possibility of an extension beyond his current terms, which are set to expire in the summer of 2023.

“He wants to be the top earner at Liverpool and that is absolutely fair. I don’t think he will ask for anything Liverpool can’t do,” the former West Ham hitman told Football Insider.

“Salah is a magnificent footballer and a talisman for Liverpool. I think a new deal will be announced really soon.

“They aren’t going to leave him wondering after the goals he’s scored this season.”

The former Chelsea hitman has enjoyed yet another scintillating start to the season with nine goals in as a many games across all competitions.

It’s supremely difficult to imagine a future without Salah in it, not just merely because of his current form but also based in large part on the consistency of his contributions.

Miracles of sport science aside, the 29-year-old is entirely committed to a level of conditioning comparable to that favoured by the likes of elite talents Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

If it were any other player, we could understand the reluctance to hand a long-term contract to a player heading into his 30s, however, there would appear to be far less of a gamble associated with showing faith in the Egyptian King.

