Liverpool were ‘looking’ at 20-year-old to resolve Wijnaldum problem suggests former Reds star

Emile Heskey has suggested that Liverpool were ‘probably looking at Curtis Jones’ to fill former midfielder, Gini Wijnaldum’s, shoes.

The Dutch international departed Anfield on a free in the summer with PSG snapping up the 30-year-old after he failed to agree on fresh terms in Merseyside.

“I think with the Wijnaldum one, they were probably looking at Curtis Jones,” the former Reds striker told the Seaman Says podcast (via the Metro).

“They do want to give youth a chance so they will probably be looking at that and thinking he [Jones] has to step up to the plate.

“You want to give these kids a chance but they have to take that opportunity and I think against Porto he showed he was more than capable of taking that opportunity.”

The young Englishman has since stepped up in the absence of long-term injuree Harvey Elliott, producing an exceptional display in the club’s 5-1 demolition job of FC Porto in the Champions League.

Whilst playing a somewhat different role to that which was occupied by our former No.5, Jones has proved that his talent and potential remains far from wanting following his exploits in Europe’s premier competition.

The midfielder has shown he can be relied upon as a more advanced midfielder, supplying chances to the front-three.

Meanwhile, Naby Keita has shown that he can imitate Wijnaldum’s style of play when called upon, so it all entirely depends on what strengths Jurgen Klopp wishes to take advantage of from his range of backup midfield options.

