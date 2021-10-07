(Photo) Liverpool fans will love seeing Matip’s hilarious reaction to key moment in Man City clash

Mo Salah’s astonishing effort in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Manchester City wowed supporters within and beyond the Reds’ global fanbase.

A spectator perfectly encapsulated the moment with his photo of Jurgen Klopp’s men gathered around the Eygptian international after his goal put the Merseysiders 2-1 up at the time.

Joel Matip’s reaction, in particular, was highlighted, with the former Schalke defender holding his head in his hands in a state of sheer shock.

You can catch the image in question below, courtesy of Twitter user @Bhamjee20:

Joel's reaction to 𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗧 goal was everything. 📸: @Bhamjee20 What's the best moment you've captured at Anfield, Reds? 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/dCFZO6JYpc — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 6, 2021