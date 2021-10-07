(Photo) Liverpool fans will love seeing Matip’s hilarious reaction to key moment in Man City clash

Posted by
(Photo) Liverpool fans will love seeing Matip’s hilarious reaction to key moment in Man City clash

Mo Salah’s astonishing effort in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Manchester City wowed supporters within and beyond the Reds’ global fanbase.

A spectator perfectly encapsulated the moment with his photo of Jurgen Klopp’s men gathered around the Eygptian international after his goal put the Merseysiders 2-1 up at the time.

Joel Matip’s reaction, in particular, was highlighted, with the former Schalke defender holding his head in his hands in a state of sheer shock.

You can catch the image in question below, courtesy of Twitter user @Bhamjee20: 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top