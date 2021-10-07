Steven Gerrard backed for Newcastle job after Liverpool connection noted by talkSPORT host

Alan Brazil has suggested that Liverpool favourite Steven Gerrard could be brought in to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle United should a planned takeover by a Saudi-based group come to fruition.

The 62-year-old noted that one of the individuals involved in the deal in question, Amanda Staveley, is reportedly a Reds fan, which he felt could work out in the former midfielder’s favour.

“If Steven Gerrard comes down, what is it 100 miles down to Newcastle?” the Scot spoke on talkSPORT (via HITC).

“Waits for Jurgen to head off into green pastures and slips in because I think Amanda Staveley is a big Liverpool fan.

“It all fits in. It all fits in, of course it does.”

The ex-England international has enjoyed a fruitful spell in the Scottish Premiership, having secured the Gers’ first league title in a decade last term.

There’s no questioning that Gerrard has revitalised a formerly struggling Rangers outfit, and though a jump to Liverpool in the near future would arguably be a leap too high, a switch to Newcastle represents a promising opportunity.

With the right financial backing, the Scouser would benefit from a more ideal set of circumstances than Bruce and prior managers at the club have enjoyed under incumbent owner Mike Ashley.

When considering the possibility of our old No.8 taking over the reins from Jurgen Klopp, questions have been asked about his lack of experience at the highest level of football.

These questions have been partly addressed during his time in Glasgow, though he could potentially offer more comprehensive answers if such a position in Tyneside were to be offered to him.

