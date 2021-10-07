(Video) Keita produces outrageous nutmeg seconds after coming onto the pitch in World Cup qualifier

Naby Keita produced a remarkable bit of skill only moments after emerging as a second-half substitute in Guinea’s 1-1 stalemate with Sudan.

Introduced in the 67th minute of the World Cup qualifier, the Liverpool No.8 latched onto a headed clearance, beating the press of his opponent with a well-executed flick of the ball.

The former RB Leipzig star started the 2020/21 campaign strongly before the emergence of Harvey Elliott saw the 26-year-old struggling to get minutes on the pitch.

With Fabinho unlikely to make our upcoming clash with Watford in the English top-flight due to international commitments, we’d imagine that Keita could start the tie alongside Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones.

You can catch the clip in question here, courtesy of Reddit user u/Ax0nJax0n01

