(Video) Liverpool-linked Euros hero produces ridiculous solo run to set up Italy goal

Following his antics in the European Championship during the summer, Federico Chiesa has become a person of interest as far as transfer speculation is concerned.
The Liverpool-linked star will have only boosted his stock in the sport with his marvellous solo run in Italy’s Nations League semi-final meeting with Spain last night.
The Juventus man launched a late counter-attack with the Azzurri two goals down, retrieving possession in his own half before embarking on a blistering run on goal to set up teammate Lorenzo Pellegrini for a simple tap-in.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Twitter user @jjuli_24:
This run by Chiesa🚀 pic.twitter.com/U5yKPQ6bzZ
— Jjuli (@jjuli_24) October 6, 2021
