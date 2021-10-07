(Video) Liverpool-linked Euros hero produces ridiculous solo run to set up Italy goal

Following his antics in the European Championship during the summer, Federico Chiesa has become a person of interest as far as transfer speculation is concerned.

The Liverpool-linked star will have only boosted his stock in the sport with his marvellous solo run in Italy’s Nations League semi-final meeting with Spain last night.

The Juventus man launched a late counter-attack with the Azzurri two goals down, retrieving possession in his own half before embarking on a blistering run on goal to set up teammate Lorenzo Pellegrini for a simple tap-in.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Twitter user @jjuli_24:

