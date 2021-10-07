‘We are in talks’ – Kylian Mbappe’s mother issues update on reported Liverpool target’s future

Kylian Mbappe’s mother has confirmed that the 22-year-old is currently ‘in talks’ with PSG over the prospect of a new contract.

This comes from Le Parisien (via Football Joe), with the publication suggesting that discussions over improved terms could be a ploy from the Ligue 1 outfit to encourage a larger bid from interested suitors.

“We are in talks with PSG right now and it’s going well,” Fayza Lamari told the French outlet.

“I even spoke to Leonardo [PSG’s sporting director] last night (Monday). But will we reach an outcome?

“One thing is sure: he will give his all right up until the end to win the Champions League.”

Real Madrid had sent Les Parisiens a significant offer of €160m, a bid reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed had not been matched or challenged by another side.

We were reportedly the second side that the La Liga giants were concerned about, though, given the nature of our limited spending in the window, it’s inconceivable that we could have competed with the money being thrown about.

Though Mbappe’s mother’s comments would appear to contrast what the Frenchman himself has come out with in prior interviews, it nonetheless will be a somewhat alarming update for Europe’s heavyweights.

At the very least, it will be troubling for those clubs who don’t necessarily have in the region of £160m plus to blow on the World Cup-winner.

