Celtic striker sets ‘dream’ Liverpool goal only three months after Glasgow arrival

Celtic forward Liel Abada has named Liverpool as his ‘dream’ destination.

The 20-year-old joined the Scottish Premiership outfit only three months ago but already has his sights set on a high-profile switch to the English top-flight.

“My dream was and remains to play in England, in one of the teams in the Premier League,” the Israeli international told sport5.co.il (via the Echo). “The biggest dream is Liverpool, but I have to keep working hard here to prove myself.”

The former Maccabi Petah Tikva star has enjoyed a positive start to the campaign, registering 10 goal contributions in 15 games (across all competitions).

Whilst it’s nice to hear about the player’s interest in an Anfield switch, we can’t imagine that such a scenario will come about in the near future, particularly given the winger’s long-term contract, which isn’t set to expire until 2026.

Nonetheless, it’s testament to the job Jurgen Klopp has done over the last six years building Liverpool back up into a European powerhouse capable of attracting and developing some of the biggest names in world football, including up and coming talents.

Should Abada continue his positive run of form, however, there’s no reason why he couldn’t catch the eye of our recruitment team in future.

