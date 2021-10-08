Ex-Liverpool favourite who scored 54 goals for Reds urged to sign for Tottenham

Glen Johnson has urged his old Liverpool teammate, Philippe Coutinho, to choose a switch to linked club Tottenham over Arsenal, if given the choice.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a short run of games for Barcelona this term after returning from a severe knee injury.

“He’s linked with the two big North London clubs and if he was to go to one of them then I’d say Tottenham if I’m being honest,” the former fullback told Betting Odds.

“Philippe knows that he’s not in a great position at the moment and if he was to go to an Arsenal side who are struggling, then that could affect him even more.

“Arsenal obviously have some very good players, but they’re so far away from the top four which is evident from their performances that they can’t afford to have a luxury player such as Philippe Coutinho.

“You need to build the foundations of a team before you can start prioritising the signing of a number ten.

“In general, Tottenham are going in a better direction than Arsenal.”

The Brazilian’s time in Catalonia has been far from easygoing, however, with the playmaker struggling to reach the lofty heights he’d become familiar with in Merseyside.

At his absolute best, Coutinho’s quality and brilliance are impossible to dispute and we’d expect the midfielder to deliver once more on a consistent basis with a manager that believes in him.

Ultimately, his departure benefitted us far more than the player, with a considerable transfer fee funding Liverpool’s moves for Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk.

Whilst it would be strange to see the former Anfield favourite plying his trade in London, we wouldn’t necessarily be opposed to the No.14 finding himself once again in the English top-flight.

