‘I wasn’t allowed to’ – Xherdan Shaqiri makes Liverpool admission after Anfield exit

Xherdan Shaqiri has revealed that he had intended to part ways with his former side, Liverpool, ‘sooner’ than he’d been allowed.

The 29-year-old has since become a first-team starter with Lyon, featuring in all but one of the Ligue 1 outfit’s league fixtures since his Anfield exit.

“I wanted to leave Liverpool sooner,” the winger told Watson (via the Express).

“But I wasn’t allowed to; the club wouldn’t let me go. The important thing for me is that I’m gone now.

“There were also offers from Spain and Italy.”

The Swiss international had become a well-liked figure in Merseyside – due in no small part to a brace registered against Manchester United in the Reds’ 2018/19 campaign, amongst other moments – though his goal contributions had taken something of a hit last term.

Though a player of his quality will always be welcome at Liverpool, there was a slight sense of it being the right time for the former Stoke City man to move on in search of more regular minutes.

Having observed the forward’s performances in the European Championship, it was certainly clear for all to see that Shaqiri was good enough to start for a decent side.

It’s a shame to lose such a valuable squad player in our former No.23, though we certainly wish the attacker nothing but the best for the future.

