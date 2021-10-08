Liverpool face quadruple selection dilemma after first-choice forward suffers muscle injury on international duty

Liverpool could be handed yet another injury worry after Diogo Jota was labelled a doubt for the Portuguese national side’s upcoming friendly clash against Qatar due to a muscle concern.

This comes from Sapo Desporto (via This Is Anfield), with the publication noting that both the Reds attacker and Wolves man Ruben Neves could miss the tie in question.

This could add a double blow to the Merseysiders’ plans for their return to domestic action on 16th October against Watford, with Curtis Jones having suffered a groin issue whilst with England’s Young Lions.

With Bobby Firmino having featured at the weekend for us, coming on as a second-half substitute in our 2-2 draw with title rivals Manchester City and, importantly, having not travelled with Brazil’s squad – we should have suitable cover.

It’s a worrying trend, nonetheless, given that we’ve seen the likes of Naby Keita, Harvey Elliott and Thiago Alcantara all be sidelined.

Add on top the likelihood that Fabinho and Alisson Becker won’t be available for our meeting with Claudio Ranieri’s men – due to the closeness of the national outfit’s meeting with Uruguay – and Jurgen Klopp will be left with a somewhat thin squad.

With over a week to go until we return to Premier League action, however, we can only hope that Jones and Jota’s injury concerns are far from being serious.

