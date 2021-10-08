Liverpool handed fresh injury concern as midfielder suffers groin issue on international duty – ‘We’ll monitor the situation’

Curtis Jones will have handed Jurgen Klopp a fresh worry after it emerged that the young Englishman is suffering from ‘tightness in his groin area’.

This comes from The Boot Room, with the publication quoting England U21 coach Lee Carsley following the Young Lions’ 2-2 draw Slovenia, which the player had missed out on.

“He had a bit of tightness in his groin area,” the 47-year-old spoke post-match.

“We will never put players in a position where we will risk them.

“We’ll monitor the situation looking towards Andorra but we will not be putting him under any pressure to play.”

The Reds look likely to be without Brazilian duo Fabinho and Alisson Becker with Tite’s men set to face Uruguay on 15th October, leaving the pair with little time to rest and prepare for the club’s meeting with Watford the next day.

READ MORE: Ex-Liverpool star shares message Klopp gave him after leaving club

We do have a range of options Klopp can field in our next English top-flight clash, though things would become increasingly strained were the 20-year-old unavailable following the international break.

With Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott likewise out with injury, we’re left with only Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita before having to dip into the youth ranks.

Should Jones be unavailable after the international break, we’d expect our skipper to drop into Fabinho’s role, with our 35-year-old veteran joined by Keita to form the midfield three.

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Red rips into MAJOR transfer failing on Manchester City’s part – highlights LFC’s brilliance in the window