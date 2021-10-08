Liverpool starlet once dubbed the ‘best 16-year-old in the country’ signs first professional contract with Reds

Highly-rated Liverpool starlet Kaide Gordon has signed his first professional contract with the Reds, as reported by liverpoolfc.com.

The 17-year-old impressed the club’s coaching staff during pre-season and his since already made significant leaps with his development, featuring in his senior debut for Jurgen Klopp’s men in the Carabao Cup against Norwich City.

The winger made the switch from Wayne Rooney’s Derby County outfit to Merseyside earlier in the year.

READ MORE: Liverpool face quadruple selection dilemma after first-choice forward suffers muscle injury on international duty

Having been once described as the ‘best 16-year-old in the country’, according to The Athletic’s sources at the Rams, there’s more than an element of fascination with the potential talent ceiling on offer from the player.

Physically, Gordon did look his age coming up against Daniel Farke’s men in the domestic cup, though that’s certainly to be expected at this early stage.

Regardless, it shouldn’t detract from the excitement around the young forward, particularly if the teenager can live up to his own hype and realise his potential at L4.

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Red rips into MAJOR transfer failing on Manchester City’s part – highlights LFC’s brilliance in the window