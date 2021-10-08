‘Never mind Liverpool’ – Pundit suggests ‘frustrated’ ex-Red could make stepping stone switch to Newcastle United

Former Celtic defender, Mark Wilson, has suggested that Steven Gerrard swapping the Ibrox for St. James’ Park would not be beyond the realm of reality.

This follows from reports of Newcastle United’s completed takeover by the Saudi Arabian-backed Public Investment Fund, putting an end to Mike Ashley’s unpopular reign at the helm of the club.

“Newcastle are a huge club, but when they come up against the bigger teams in the English Premier League they have got to come up with a plan, and Steven Gerrard is capable of that,” the 37-year-old told SuperScoreboard (via the Daily Record). “I think there will be a step in between (going to Liverpool). I don’t think that Steven Gerrard going to Newcastle is too far from the mark.”

The fullback pointed to the financial limitations at play with the ex-Liverpool star’s role at Rangers – limitations that would, as some expect, be virtually non-existent in England.

“I think Steven Gerrard cuts a frustrated figure at times, and on Saturday morning I was reading him speaking about spending money, and needing money to even compete in Europe,” Wilson added.

“Of course he showed how happy he was at the weekend. His ambitions will be to manage in England, never mind Liverpool, obviously that will probably be his final destination.

“To manage in the Premier League is the promised land for any young manager.”

READ MORE: Liverpool starlet once dubbed the ‘best 16-year-old in the country’ signs first professional contract with Reds

Despite securing a first league title for the Gers in a decade, question marks have continued to surround Gerrard over his managerial ability.

Though undoubtedly a significant achievement – and with all due respect to the Scottish Premiership – succeeding in Scotland does not always lend itself well to a successful career in the English top-flight.

Having said that, should an opening appear sometime in the near future in Tyneside, it could represent an ideal opportunity for the former Anfield favourite to demonstrate his skills in one of the most challenging divisions in world football.

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Red rips into MAJOR transfer failing on Manchester City’s part – highlights LFC’s brilliance in the window