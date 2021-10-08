(Video) Clip celebrating six years of Jurgen Klopp will set Liverpool fans’ pulses racing

Liverpool Football Club have released a clip celebrating six years of Jurgen Klopp’s Anfield reign.

From the German’s opening instruction to the fanbase – to turn ‘from doubters to believers’ – to our first Premier League title in three decades, the video in question covers a great deal of ground.

In a condensed form, it’s hard not to appreciate (even from a neutral point of view) just how incredible our rise has been over the years, with the former Mainz boss completely revitalising a sleeping giant.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV:

