(Video) Oxlade-Chamberlain names ex-Arsenal star as ‘one of the best’ he’s trained with; omits Liverpool teammates

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain went for a former Arsenal teammate, Santi Cazorla, when questioned on the best player he’d trained with at a club or international level.

The Englishman highlighted the 36-year-old’s technical ability in addition to his proficiency in handling set-pieces.

Whilst undoubtedly an extremely talented option for the Gunners in his heyday, it’s interesting that the Liverpool midfielder omitted any one of his current teammates, particularly given the form Mo Salah is enjoying of late.

You can catch the clip here, courtesy of BBC Sport:

