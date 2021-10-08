(Video) Raheem Sterling’s daughter likes ‘winding up’ ex-Liverpool ace by singing Salah’s ‘Egyptian King’ song

Raheem Sterling has shared that his daughter likes to sing Mo Salah’s ‘Egyptian King’ chant to wind him up, in an interview with The Players’ Tribune

The attacker noted that Melody still supports Liverpool and remains based in Merseyside with his former partner.

The 26-year-old controversially switched Anfield for the Etihad with Manchester City in the summer of 2015 after four seasons spent with the Reds’ senior-team.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Players’ Tribune Football:

Raheem Sterling revealing his daughter likes to sing ‘Mo Salah’ songs to him ☺️ pic.twitter.com/6LrLZqIyNw — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) October 7, 2021