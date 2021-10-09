Fabrizio Romano addresses rumours linking Liverpool with Euros hero described as ‘perfect’ for Reds

Fabrizio Romano has once again reiterated Juventus’ intention to hold on to Italy international Federico Chiesa, despite interest from a host of interested parties.

The Sky Sports journalist tweeted that the Old Lady see the Liverpool-linked attacker as ‘untouchable’, ruling out the possibility of offers being accepted in the summer.

Despite rumours about Liverpool, Chelsea and German clubs interest, Juventus have no intention of considering offers/approaches for Federico Chiesa. He’s “key part” of the project and untouchable. 🚫🇮🇹 #Juventus …and Juan Cuadrado will soon extend his contract with Juventus. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 9, 2021

The 23-year-old has been previously described as a potentially ‘perfect’ addition to the Reds’ squad, with Goal journalist Neil Jones having suggested that the opportunity to bring the player to Anfield has been and gone.

At his current age, Chiesa would fit the mould perfectly for the kind of player our recruitment team looks to go for.

However, the reality is that we’re not the kind of side to poach a top player from a European giant; Thiago Alcantara stands as a rare exception to the rule, with Michael Edwards and co. generally sourcing a young gem yet to be noticed or appreciated by our rivals.

There’s always the possibility that Juventus’ financial struggles – inherited from the COVID-19 pandemic – could prompt a change in attitude from the Serie A outfit, though, it would appear, for the moment, an unlikely eventuality.

