Gary Lineker tweets it was wrong to award Ronaldo player of the month; Liverpool star ‘should’ve won’

Gary Lineker has suggested in a tweet that Mo Salah should have been awarded Premier League player of the month ‘comfortably’ over a ‘terrific’ Cristiano Ronaldo.

The latter rejoined Manchester United this summer, matching the 29-year-old’s three-goal tally in September to steal the award.

The Red Devils ace has enjoyed a promising start to the campaign with five goals in six games (across all competitions) – a figure topped by the Egyptian international, who has registered 12 goal contributions in nine games.

It’s difficult to take individual awards seriously when it merely appears that the player with the biggest PR behind him stands the greatest chance of receiving recognition.

That’s not to downplay the Portuguese international’s achievements, as he continues to defy the aging process by delivering at the highest level at the age of 36.

It seems that only after Salah’s goal against Manchester City did neutral pundits and commentators sit up and take notice of how brilliant the No.11 has been for us – and on a consistent basis – since he signed from Roma in 2017.

Perhaps we’ll then see such brilliance reflected in October’s individual awards.

