Liverpool could have advantage in pursuit of reportedly linked 26-year-old who shares a dressing room with Red on international duty

Liverpool are said to be leading the pack in the race for Sadio Mane’s Senegal teammate, Pape Abou Cisse.

The claim in question has been made by the Daily Mail (via Caught Offside), with the publication reporting that the Reds sent scouts to take a closer look at the centre-half during Olympiacos’ 3-0 victory over Fenerbahce in the Europa League.

The Merseysiders were not alone in expressing such interest in the 26-year-old, with the likes of Arsenal and Everton also monitoring the defender.

The Senegalese returned to the Greek Super League following a loan spell with Saint-Etienne last term and has since been a regular feature of the Red and Whites’ backline, helping them keep three clean sheets in five league appearances.

The centre-back spot, however, is far from being a transfer priority with the forward line and midfield considered higher up the pecking order for any future possible additions to the squad.

That being said, with Transfermarkt valuing the player at £5.4m, it’s a purchase that wouldn’t set us back much in the grand scheme of things, if the recruitment team decided that further depth beyond Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Nathaniel Phillips was required.

The fact that Cisse sometimes shares a dressing room with Mane would, one might imagine, only work in our favour in that regard.

