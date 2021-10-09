Liverpool told not to break bank for Mo Salah contract; pundit says Reds could risk ‘everything for nothing’

Danny Mills has urged Liverpool to not ‘break the bank’ in offering Mo Salah a new contract.

The Reds are said to be engaged in talks with the Egyptian international over the possibility of improved terms, with the player’s current deal set to expire in the summer of 2023.

“You can’t afford to break the bank and the wage structure to break the club in the long-term for one player,” the 44-year-old told Football Insider.

“That happens then everyone else, players like Virgil van Dijk, goes ‘Hang on a minute, if he’s getting paid that, I want the same’.

“Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, all go back in wanting more. Then you’ve increased your wages by 30 per cent, 40 per cent, not two or three per cent by giving it to one player. They’ll kick off, threatening to leave.”

The ex-Manchester City star suggested that the Merseysiders could add to their potential woes by threatening their ‘long-term plans’.

“You have to think of the long-term plans of the club. There’s no point risking anything for two or three years of Mo Salah and putting the club in jeopardy. That’s not how Liverpool are run at the moment,” Mills added.

“I don’t think he will be offered a blank cheque. Where would he go? There aren’t many too places who could afford.

“You can spiral out of control. You have a bad season, you miss out on the Champions League for whatever reason, Mo Salah picks up an injury. You’ve risked everything for nothing.”

There’s a certain element of logic attached to not going overboard when it comes to offering a wage bump to Salah.

However, this is entirely dependent on how much exactly the No.11 would require to feel valued at Anfield.

Given that we’re talking about a player of such a calibre that he has earnt comparisons to the truly elite stars at the top of the game, Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, there’s a strong argument to be made for making an exceptional case for an even more exceptional player.

Jurgen Klopp will know the character of his group intimately and how the squad could react to the 29-year-old receiving a wage boost – but who’s to say that his teammates wouldn’t agree that Salah is very much worth the money required to keep him in Merseyside for the long term?

