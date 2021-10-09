‘Liverpool will get this contract done’ – Reliable journalist predicts positive outcome for Mo Salah talks

Liverpool have been tipped to get Mo Salah’s contract over the line ‘at some point’ by Goal journalist Neil Jones.

The Egyptian international is said to remain engaged in talks with the Reds’ hierarchy over the possibility of extending his current terms at Anfield.

“I can see why Mo Salah’s people believe A) he should be the highest paid player at Liverpool and B) be the highest paid player in the Premier League, or close to it,” the reporter told the Journo Insight Extra show on Redmen TV.

“What is clear and has been clear for ages, he’s going to be the highest paid player in Liverpool’s history by some distance. He’s going to be the highest paid player at Liverpool currently by some distance. I think it’s just a case of finding the figure that satisfies everything.

“I won’t veer from my opinion, Liverpool will get this contract done at some point, I’m pretty certain of that, it’s just a case of what the figure is and how it’s sort of constructed.”

With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2023, it’s an area of genuine concern to Jurgen Klopp’s men – even more so in light of the former Roma attacker’s positive form this season.

READ MORE: (Photos) Liverpool fans will love the latest Steven Gerrard mural to have popped up

Having registered 12 goal contributions in nine games this term, the overriding feeling in Merseyside is that the club would be foolish to allow for an eventuality where the 29-year-old departs on or before the expiration date of his current terms.

Ultimately, even though it’s only an opinion, it’s promising that a reporter of Jones’ calibre expects the Egyptian to put pen to paper in future.

Though arguments over our wage structure – and the damage such a deal would do it – will continue to persist, the reality of the situation is that we can’t be seen as the kind of club that is unwilling to reward a truly exceptional talent.

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Red rips into MAJOR transfer failing on Manchester City’s part – highlights LFC’s brilliance in the window