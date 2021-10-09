New report rates Liverpool’s chances of signing Haaland; Reds amongst three likely destinations

Liverpool, Real Madrid and PSG will be the main competing parties for Erling Haaland’s signature, according to a new report.

This comes from Tuttosport (via Sport Witness), with the publication predicting that the Reds only have a 25% chance of signing the Norwegian international.

The 21-year-old is likely to become the subject of intense interest in the next summer window when his reported release clause of €75m is set to kick in.

Though Mo Salah’s future currently remains up in the air, we’d expect the club to get the Egyptian’s contract over the line and not then potentially require an immediate injection of world-class quality.

Having said that, with there being question marks over the extent to which the likes of Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino can match their fellow forward’s consistency into their 30s, some due consideration could be given to the possibility of a frontline shakeup.

With the pair’s contracts likewise expiring in 2023, we won’t want to be in a position where we suddenly need to replace both; it will be a gradual process, with a new forward likely to be brought in next year.

