‘Salah gets the headlines but this guy is huge’ – Pundit reckons one Liverpool star is ‘underrated’

Frank McAvennie has suggested that Liverpool centre-half Virgil van Dijk is somewhat ‘underrated’ and has been overlooked by the media in recent times in favour of in-form hitman Mo Salah.

With nine goals in as many games (across all competitions), there’s certainly a good reason as to why the media attention may have been focused on the Dutchman’s teammate of late.

“It’s so good to see him back. He looks even better than before,” the Glaswegian told Football Insider.

“He suits the side so well. I still think he’s underrated.

“The contract news through the summer was great to hear as well.

“Salah gets the headlines but this guy is huge.”

The No.11’s goal against Manchester City attracted a great deal of the limelight, with some pundits comparing the player to elite talents in Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

READ MORE: ‘Liverpool will get this contract done’ – Reliable journalist predicts positive outcome for Mo Salah talks

Having been out of football for almost a full season, it’s not hard to see why Van Dijk’s talents – not to mention his importance to this Liverpool side – might have been forgotten by commentators outside of Merseyside.

Indeed, it seemed short memories were rife prior to the resumption of domestic football in August, with not one pundit backing us to win the title after an injury-hit prior campaign.

Regardless, the early signs would appear to suggest that such predictions should be taken with a pinch of salt, and our No.4 will be a critical part of any potential success we may taste this term.

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Red rips into MAJOR transfer failing on Manchester City’s part – highlights LFC’s brilliance in the window