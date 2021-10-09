(Video) ‘I couldn’t believe’ – Carragher names funniest Liverpool star he’s played with who’s ‘similar’ to Roy Keane

Jamie Carragher has named former Liverpool star, Craig Bellamy, as the funniest player he’s shared a dressing room with in a Q&A with fellow Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville.

The former centre-half suggested that the Welshman could stray past the line at times but insisted that he enjoyed a positive relationship with the 2012 League Cup-winner.

Interestingly, the 43-year-old suggested that his former teammate was ‘similar’ in character to Manchester United legend Roy Keane who has certainly developed a reputation for his sharp comments and no-nonsense approach to punditry.

