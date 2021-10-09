(Video) Mo Salah stars in spine-tingling new Vodafone advert with his daughter in Liverpool

A new Vodafone advert for an Egyptian audience has been shot in Liverpool featuring talismanic Reds forward Mo Salah and his daughter, Makka.

The clip in question details how beloved a figure the 29-year-old is in his home country amidst various clips of his time in the famous red shirt.

Dubbed the Egyptian King by the Kop, the former Roma frontman has been a key performer (not to mention an idolised figure) for Jurgen Klopp’s men since making the switch from Serie A.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Vodafone and Reddit user u/kausthubnarayan:

