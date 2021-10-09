(Video) Neco Williams registers fine assist with Trent-esque cross for Wales’ opener v Czech Republic

Neco Williams got his name on the statsheet in Wales’ 2-2 draw with the Czech Republic with his assist for Aaron Ramsey’s opener in the World Cup qualifier.

The Liverpool fullback whipped in a swerving cross deep from the right-flank that Trent Alexander-Arnold would have been proud to call his own, finding his international teammate who was just arriving in the 18-yard-box.

The result leaves The Dragons third in Group E on level points with their recent opponents in second, albeit with a game in hand against Estonia.

