(Video) Oxlade-Chamberlain says only one Liverpool star is faster than him

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has shared that he is the second-fastest Liverpool player behind Mo Salah.

The former Arsenal midfielder noted that it was a marginal difference separating him from the Egyptian international who has enjoyed an exceptional start to the 2021/22 campaign.

READ MORE: New report rates Liverpool’s chances of signing Haaland; Reds amongst three likely destinations

We’ve yet to see much of the 28-year-old this term, though should the likes of Fabinho and Curtis Jones be potentially unavailable for our upcoming meeting with Watford, the Englishman could yet be handed his first nod from Jurgen Klopp since our 3-0 victory over Leeds United.

You can catch the clip here, courtesy of BBC Sport.

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Red rips into MAJOR transfer failing on Manchester City’s part – highlights LFC’s brilliance in the window