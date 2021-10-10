Finance expert warns Liverpool’s future transfer windows could suffer as a result of Annie Road End development

Kieran Maguire has suggested that Liverpool’s transfer funds could take a hit as a result of increased costs associated with the expansion of the Anfield Road End stand.

The Reds were expected to engage in a busier summer window, though only added centre-half Ibrahima Konate to the squad despite Gini Wijnaldum’s departure.

“I think the club will also be expected to self-fund this expansion. That’s no mean feat as it’s a massive project,” the finance expert told Football Insider.

“It’s therefore a case of having to rob Peter to pay Paul in terms of the club’s ability to compete in the transfer market.

“Because the Anfield Road end is behind one of the goals, those are not premium seats. The premium seats are around the halfway line.”

The COVID-19 pandemic had a damaging impact on the finances of clubs across Europe, particularly those outside of the English top-flight without access to the Premier League’s TV deal.

With the likes of Mo Salah and co. heading into their 30s – not to mention a number of midfield stars ageing – there will be increasing pressure on the recruitment team to bolster the squad in the next major window.

Considering that the contracts of our entire forward line are set to expire in 2023, we can’t see the club extending the terms of all three.

It could mean that one of Sadio Mane or Bobby Firmino are offloaded in the near future to boost a limited transfer kitty next year, though it will depend a great deal on how the pair perform over the course of the campaign.

