Klopp remains an admirer of two PL attackers who collectively registered 37 goal contributions last term – report

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly said to remain fond of Watford’s Ismaila Sarr and West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen.

This claim comes from TEAMtalk, with the outlet noting the rumours regarding the Reds’ interest in the pair in the summer window.

The Merseysiders were thought likely to invest in a new forward in the transfer market to compete with the likes of Divock Origi and former attacker Xherdan Shaqiri for a backup spot.

READ MORE: Liverpool star missing from matchday squad for international clash; appears to confirm injury fears

At 23 and 24 years of age respectively, Sarr and Bowen would represent typical targets for the recruitment team – at the very least as far as their age profile is concerned.

With 23 goal contributions last term – albeit in the Championship – the former has enjoyed a positive run of form for the Hornets in their Premier League return, finding the net on four occasions this term.

Of the pair, the Senegal international would probably make more sense given that we’re far more likely to strike a better deal for the player’s signature with Watford than we could with David Moyes’ Hammers outfit for Bowen.

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Red rips into MAJOR transfer failing on Manchester City’s part – highlights LFC’s brilliance in the window