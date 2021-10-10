‘Last season there was perhaps an element of greed’; Mo Salah now has ‘everyone back onside’, says ex-Man United star

Luke Chadwick has claimed that Mo Salah has ‘everyone back onside’ with his performances this term, after accusations of greediness were thrown at the Egyptian in the prior season.

The Egyptian finished a goal behind Tottenham hitman Harry Kane in the top-scorers chart in the 2020/21 campaign with 22 league goals.

“Liverpool have to do whatever they can to keep Mo Salah at the club,” the former Manchester United star told Caught Offside.

“He will go down as one of the great Liverpool players in terms of the amount of goals he’s scored in such a short space of time.

“Last season there was perhaps an element of greed as he seemed to try to score every time he got the ball, but he’s got everyone back onside. Liverpool need to do everything they can to get him to sign on the dotted line.”

The 29-year-old is said to be going over the prospect of fresh terms with the club’s hierarchy, with a deal yet to be struck.

In a season in which the former Chelsea forward was largely responsible for our offensive efforts last term, we would find it difficult to accuse Salah of greediness – particularly given his efforts played a big part in us achieving top four qualification.

As far as his contract is concerned, we at the Empire of the Kop firmly believe that the case for improving his current terms is iron-clad.

Any concerns about the possibility of decline must surely be abated once consideration is given to the No.11’s elite conditioning.

