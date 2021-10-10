Liverpool could make Chelsea look foolish with purchase of £34m attacker, suggests Reddit user

A Liverpool fan on Reddit (u/SinkShot3) has suggested that the Reds could capitalise on a potential error of judgement from Chelsea by securing the signing of ex-Blues attacker Tammy Abraham.

The 24-year-old, valued at £34.2m (according to Transfermarkt), made a switch to Roma this summer and has been a regular feature of Jose Mourinho’s side.

Some reports have previously linked the centre-forward with a switch to Anfield, though, such rumours have, understandably, died down of late given the recent nature of the player’s move.

With his hold-up and link-up play applauded, the Englishman possesses certain traits that could suggest his suitability as a Bobby Firmino understudy.

Given prior concerns over the Brazilian international – particularly in light of his dip in form last term alongside Sadio Mane – it could prove to be a masterstroke from the recruitment team if Abraham is deemed a genuine option.

Interestingly, as far as numbers go, the Serie A ace is outperforming Mo Salah’s numbers in his final season in Rome (in his opening seven league appearances) with 5 goal contributions compared to the Egyptian’s four.

Having said that, it’s early days – certainly so when it comes to comparisons with our free-scoring No.11 – and there’s no guarantee we’d be capable of securing the England international for a reasonable fee given his contract expires in five years’ time.

