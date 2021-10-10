Liverpool could snap up 24-year-old Barcelona attacker on a pre-contract agreement in January – report

Liverpool have been linked with a free transfer move for Barcelona star, Ousmane Dembele, as reported by TEAMtalk.

The Frenchman’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2022, which would allow the Reds to agree a pre-contract agreement with the attacker in January.

With finances reportedly tight for the Merseysiders in the wake of the financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic, it could represent an ideal opportunity for the recruitment team to bolster the club’s forward line.

READ MORE: Klopp remains an admirer of two PL attackers who collectively registered 37 goal contributions last term – report

A major concern regarding the 24-year-old remains his injury proneness – a trait that may put off a number of Europe’s heavyweights.

With us having invested in our medical department, however, Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff may feel somewhat confident that they could manage the forward more carefully than the La Liga giants.

Dependent on our financial capabilities, we may be better advised securing a talent we can largely rely upon to compete with the likes of Mo Salah and co. for a starting spot in the front-three.

Having said that, given the obvious ability on offer from Dembele, it may seem an opportunity too good to refuse, if we can negotiate a wage packet more suited to our wage structure.

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Red rips into MAJOR transfer failing on Manchester City’s part – highlights LFC’s brilliance in the window