Liverpool star in elite category of players occupied by the likes of Haaland & Lewandowski, says ex-Red

Michael Thomas has claimed that Mo Salah is comparable to a number of elite talents in the game, including the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland.

The former Liverpool midfielder was reluctant, however, to draw comparisons between the Egyptian and the globe’s top two talents – Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“You can’t fault him in what he’s brought to the club since arriving. His goal and assist record is amazing and this is someone that plays largely out wide,” the 54-year-old told Caught Offside.

“He has scored important goals, been part of a team that won the Premier League title after many years – and not to mention his individual accolades.

“I don’t like to compare him to Messi and Ronaldo as I think they are in a league of their own.

“But then there is the small list of players just below – Neymar, Mbappe, Haaland, Benzema, Lewandowski, and Salah is definitely right up there.”

The former Roma frontman attracted a great deal of plaudits for his involvement in the Merseysiders’ 2-2 draw with Manchester City last weekend where he registered a remarkable solo goal.

In general, one might be inclined to argue that our No.11 hasn’t quite reached the stratosphere of talent occupied by Messi and Ronaldo.

However, on current form alone, there can be no question that Salah is superior and deserves to be considered, at the very least, close to the pair in brilliance.

Since arriving from Serie A in 2017, the 29-year-old’s numbers have been consistently phenomenal, with the player now a realistic contender for the Ballon d’Or – particularly if he can maintain his current goalscoring rate.

